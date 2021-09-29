Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.69 ($0.06). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.43 ($0.06), with a volume of 9,300,636 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £37.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.67.

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 2,054,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

