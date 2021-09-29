YAM Reaches One Day Volume of $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YAM Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

