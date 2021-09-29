YFValue Reaches One Day Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

