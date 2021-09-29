Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.45. KLA posted earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $19.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.74 to $19.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $20.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.64 to $21.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $6.61 on Wednesday, hitting $340.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,036. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.10 and a 200 day moving average of $325.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 81.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

