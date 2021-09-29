Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.04 Million

Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post $263.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.38 million. Yelp reported sales of $220.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 461.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 51,449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 168.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. Yelp has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

