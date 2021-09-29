Zacks: Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. A. O. Smith reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

NYSE:AOS opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $77,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.