Zacks: Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post $1.28 EPS

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,704,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

