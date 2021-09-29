Zacks: Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Aflac reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

