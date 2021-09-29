Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $2.75. Lincoln National reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 470.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

