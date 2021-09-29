Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.15.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

