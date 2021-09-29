Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:MTX opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.