Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:MTX opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

