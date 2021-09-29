Zacks: Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $379.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 2.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

