Zacks: Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

