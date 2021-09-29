Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce sales of $60.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $53.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $227.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $229.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $255.38 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $262.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $182,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,701 shares of company stock worth $2,763,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 762,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 170,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -261.98 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.