Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($5.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,165. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.