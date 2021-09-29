Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 65.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $553,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $4,121,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,208. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

