Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Post $1.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average is $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,014,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.