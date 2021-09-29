Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $767,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.