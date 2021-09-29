Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $2.25. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

