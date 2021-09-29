Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.38 EPS

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $2.25. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.