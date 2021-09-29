Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Macy’s posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 708,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 73.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,295,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.15%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

