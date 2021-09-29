Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.84 and last traded at $110.36. Approximately 6,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 506,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.24.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,025 shares of company stock worth $47,752,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after purchasing an additional 176,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,976,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,903,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

