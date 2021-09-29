Zano Market Capitalization Hits $24.27 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Zano has a market cap of $24.27 million and $28,710.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00005429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,243.63 or 0.99980341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00081207 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.35 or 0.00774153 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00367718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00238209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,866,419 coins and its circulating supply is 10,836,919 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

