ZBG Token (ZT) Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $218,817.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00119318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00168548 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.