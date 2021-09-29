ZClassic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,098.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2,098.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00250698 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00119994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00158794 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002935 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.