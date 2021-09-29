Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,867.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.97 or 0.06911928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00345307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.81 or 0.01156608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00108782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.91 or 0.00559655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.17 or 0.00518272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00299483 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

