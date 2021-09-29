Zel Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00251489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00119936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00158271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000825 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.