ZelaaPayAE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $121,033.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $177,820.35 and approximately $121,033.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

