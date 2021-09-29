ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $931,424.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00119285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00171014 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

