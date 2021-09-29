Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0330 on Major Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $208,438.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00119797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00173605 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

