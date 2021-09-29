ZIMBOCASH Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $32.82 million and $49,537.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00104494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00136906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.91 or 0.99842446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.15 or 0.06814451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00772976 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,614,752 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

