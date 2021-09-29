Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

ZBH stock opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

