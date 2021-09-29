Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 337,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.