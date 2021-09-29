Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.2% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zoetis worth $128,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 422,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 107,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 505,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,392,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,246,000 after acquiring an additional 352,658 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.70. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

