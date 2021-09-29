ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 10,400 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

ZI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. 2,372,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.30, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after buying an additional 393,986 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 101,291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,656,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.