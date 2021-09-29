ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.25. ZTE shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98.

About ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

