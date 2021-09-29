Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s share price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.41. 1,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 475,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.