$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ProAssurance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 130,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

