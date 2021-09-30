$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Bentley Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

BSY traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $60.64. 752,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,774,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

