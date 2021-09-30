$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,537. The firm has a market cap of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

