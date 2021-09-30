$0.33 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.25. Clarus posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 260,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,130. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $866.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

