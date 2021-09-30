$0.39 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. CSX reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,399,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

