$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.56. 405,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,617. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

