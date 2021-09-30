$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million.

Several analysts have commented on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 26,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,592. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $487.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

