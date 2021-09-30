$0.77 EPS Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Premier Financial stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 5,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,363. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

