0Chain (ZCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,164.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. 0Chain has a market cap of $16.34 million and $97,164.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00059964 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.