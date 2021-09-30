-$1.09 EPS Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($3.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,896,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3,690.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 311,958 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 22.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.16. 10,699,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,045,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.