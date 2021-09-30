$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.28. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.82. 70,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average of $165.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

