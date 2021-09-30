$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.