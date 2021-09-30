$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $249.51 on Thursday. Workday has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,386.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.84.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

