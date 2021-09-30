$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

NYSE YUM opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $90.33 and a one year high of $135.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.